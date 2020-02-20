In a response that was delivered with a smile, Jones said: “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about meditation. You must be thinking about someone else, maybe another half-Asian person.

After a pause and still smiling, he added: “Maybe we all look the same.”

A private apology was later sought by the reporter who posed the question. Jones said sorry, shaking the reporter’s hand.

“Eddie made an off-the-cuff comment during the press conference which was not intended to cause any offense,” the Rugby Football Union said.

“He has subsequently spoken to the journalist privately explaining this and apologized, which was accepted.”

Jones was speaking ahead of the Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

