Edison’s Kaitlyn Lee drives to the basket against Jefferson's Savannah Wilson in the second half Friday in Alexandria. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The Edison girls’ basketball team’s bench was busy Friday, resembling a game of musical chairs as Coach Dianne Lewis rotated players into the game early and often.

It’s easy to get everyone involved when a team is as deep as the Eagles.

The Eagles’ offense, led by University of Virginia commit and senior guard Carole Miller, has been a powerhouse this season, and it hummed again as Edison secured a 77-53 victory over Jefferson in a game between District 5 rivals.

“We can get people in and out of the game and not have major drop-offs, and we can keep the same energy,” Miller said. “It’s really good for us to have depth on the bench.”

Miller scored 20 points, and sophomore forward Celeste Castma and junior guard Aurea Gingras joined her in double-figures to help Edison move to 11-1. With a 5-0 district record, it’s the last remaining unbeaten team.

Forward Mallory Brodnik had 19 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, for Jefferson (9-6, 3-2).



Edison’s Carole Miller drives the baseline against Jefferson in the first half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

[Jefferson forward dedicates season to children with cancer]

The Eagles came into Friday’s matchup averaging 68 points per game and have been a threat offensively regardless of who’s on the court.

“On any given night, it can be somebody else scoring with Carole,” Lewis said. “Carole’s going to get her points, but when we get [Castma] or any of our guards that score as high, it feels really good and it’s hard to guard that because you don’t know who to key in on.”

Castma perhaps stood out the most for the Eagles, scoring 14 points, one short of her career high, while sinking two three-pointers. The 6-foot-1 sophomore, who didn’t get a lot of playing time as a freshman and averaged just two points per game last year, has become a vital producer off the bench.

[Girls’ basketball Top 20]



Jefferson’s Savannah Wilson and Edison’s Charlotte Jewell fall on a loose ball in the first half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

“Just having more confidence in my shot and having the guards be able to see me and pass the ball,” Castma said of her emergence this season.

While Edison’s success is largely thanks to its deep roster, Miller said the Eagles’ chemistry and energy has helped them maintain momentum. It was clear before the game, when the team bursted out into laughter during a loud pump-up chant. And it was clear during the game, when the Eagles’ precision passing led to easy baskets.

The Eagles will look to capture their 10th straight victory Tuesday against Wakefield.

Although Lewis said she’d like to see her players get “tougher,” she has been proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish so far.

“It’s a great group of young ladies, and they get along well on the court and off the court,” Lewis said. “I think that really contributes to what we do on the court.”