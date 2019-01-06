KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Reinhard Egger of Austria got the first World Cup luge victory of his career on Sunday, prevailing in a weather-shortened race.

Egger’s win came midway through his 11th World Cup season. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was second and Sebastian Bley of Germany was third for his first World Cup singles medal.

Germany won the team relay, followed by Austria and the United States — a finish that gave Summer Britcher her team-best fourth medal of the season, and was the sixth overall for USA Luge.

The World Cup tour continues next weekend in Sigulda, Latvia.

