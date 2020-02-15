Wendl and Arlt finished third Saturday. The U.S. sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was disqualified after one heat because of an issue with the temperature of their sled’s runners.

In the women’s race, Katnikova beat Germany’s Julia Taubitz by just under a tenth of a second for her first world championship. German sliders had won 26 of the last 28 women’s world titles before Saturday, the exceptions being Gerda Weissensteiner of Italy in 1993 and Erin Hamlin of the U.S. in 2009.

Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third in the women’s race. Summer Britcher was seventh for the U.S. Ashley Farquharson was 12th and Brittney Arndt finished 17th.