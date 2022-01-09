The U.S. got an eighth-place showing after a huge finish by Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger. They had the 14th-fastest start in the 15-sled field, then found tons of speed toward the bottom of their run. Only five of the 15 sleds broke the 70 mph (113 kph) mark during the race, and the Kellogg-Segger sled was one of them.