It took only 3 minutes 23 seconds for the tenor of the WNBA Finals to change.

It took longer than that for information to reach the masses that league MVP Elena Delle Donne was experiencing back spasms and the pain forced her to leave the court in the opening quarter of Game 2 between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun.

And though much more time on the game clock had expired Tuesday night before the Mystics scrambled back from a double-digit deficit, the team still lost, 99-87, as Connecticut tied the best of five series at one game apiece.

Delle Donne, the superstar who impacts the outcome even if she’s on the trainer’s table, checked out of the game after a brief stint and never returned to the Mystics’ sideline. Her absence brought to mind the pain she played through last year during the finals — and certainly the pain Mystics fans feel in remembering that a hobbled Delle Donne couldn’t save Washington from getting swept by the Seattle Storm.

That deep bone bruise in her left knee Delle Donne experienced last October carried over into this season. But a bad back could carry her out of this series — just as it did in 2014 when Delle Donne led the Chicago Sky to the finals but was hampered by a back injury that squashed her championship aspirations. And now the Mystics wait: Delle Donne will undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday.

“Didn’t look good,” Coach Mike Thibault said. “It’s the one nightmare I’ve had for the last month is seeing her lying on her back. I’ve watched that [before] when she was in Chicago. It wasn’t a good sight for them, and it wasn’t a good sight for me now.”

During Monday’s media availability, Sun Coach Curt Miller was asked if the Mystics had the most complete offense he’s ever strategized against and he praised his counterpart.

“Since I got in the league, no one has made me a better coach than Mike,” Miller said on Monday. “Mike challenges you to go become a better coach and that’s what I enjoy about the chess match going against him.”

In Tuesday’s chess match, the Mystics needed their queen. However, she was in the locker room receiving treatment for back pain.

Sure, the Mystics could have used Delle Donne’s nightly offensive averages as a laser-sharp shooter (19.5 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting, 43 percent from beyond the three-point arc and a baffling 97.4 percent from the foul line). But when Delle Donne couldn’t stretch her long arms on the other end and help defend the Sun’s front-line attack of Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas, the Mystics suffered for it.

Without Delle Donne, Washington looked meek underneath the glass and their rotations were thrown out of whack in an attempt to compensate for the MVP-sized loss. Jones started slowly, missing her first four shot attempts, but still powered her way to a double-double by halftime. By the end, Jones had dominated for 32 points and 18 rebounds.

She wasn’t the only problem. Thomas has contributed all season despite a torn labrum in both shoulders, but by Tuesday she played like she had magically received two new arms while scoring 21 points and snatching 12 more rebounds. Washington should have known something was up ahead of the Sun’s first bucket. Jones missed a pullup three-pointer, but Thomas had position for the offensive rebound against guard Natasha Cloud then allowed her height advantage and considerable size difference to take over. She scored easily inside, beginning Connecticut’s bullying trend under the glass.

As a team, the Sun outworked Washington for a 41-27 rebounding advantage, including 17 offensive rebounds.

“When Elena went out, I thought she did a terrific job on Jonquel on the boards and that went out the door,” Thibault said.

So much has changed since Sunday. During that afternoon game, Delle Donne scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Mystics’ opening win. By Monday, she did not practice much according to ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe. And after a little under 3½ minutes on Tuesday, Delle Donne was gone and Washington was well on its way to an even series.

Still, the Mystics shouldn’t panic. Hope lives on because there will be a four-day break before the next game in Connecticut — ample time for spasmodic muscles to respond to treatment or whatever kind of juju the Monumental Sports medical staff can perform.

But if Delle Donne cannot play Sunday, or returns as an 8-bit version of herself, then the Mystics and their fans can check the clock and remember exactly when the WNBA trophy slipped from their hands.

“I don’t even know where Delly is right now,” guard Kristi Toliver said after the game, in emphasizing how she didn’t realize the extent of her teammate’s injury. “It’s all about who’s on the floor at that time and we had people who stepped up today. We’re rolling with what we’ve got.”