Elena Delle Donne, center, did not play in Game 3 on Friday because of a bone bruise, and the Mystics lost to the Dream at Smith Center. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Washington Mystics had held out hope over the past few days and even in the hours leading up to Friday night’s Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals that forward Elena Delle Donne might be able to play with an ailing left knee.

But a little more than an hour before tip-off against the Atlanta Dream at Smith Center, Mystics Coach Mike Thibault provided official word that the first-team ­all-WNBA selection would not be available because of a bone bruise suffered Tuesday night in Game 2.

With the former MVP only able to cheer from the bench, the third-seeded Mystics couldn’t rally from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter in an 81-76 loss that pushed Washington to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series.

The Mystics will need to win Sunday’s Game 4 to send the series back to Atlanta. Whether Delle Donne is able to play in that game or a potential Game 5 remains in question.

[Box score: Dream 81, Mystics 76]

“It’s like any great star in this league. Your team is just never going to be the same without her,” Thibault said.

The Dream took the lead for good late in the third quarter and stretched its advantage to 77-66 with 2:51 left in regulation on Brittney Sykes’s three-pointer. Washington countered with six straight points but managed just two field goals the rest of the way.

Rookie Aerial Powers led the Mystics with 18 points, and fellow rookie Ariel Atkins added 17, but the Mystics couldn’t overcome poor shooting by their starting backcourt. Kristi Toliver and Natasha Cloud combined for 10 points on 4-for-22 shooting.

One of Washington’s most reliable three-point shooters, Toliver went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc. The Mystics finished 5 for 23 (22 percent) from three-point range and shot 36 percent overall from the field without Delle Donne, who had averaged 26.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in the playoffs.

“You’re taking 20 points and 10 rebounds out of your lineup and the fact that she also draws other defenders to give other people good looks,” Thibault said. “It’s a hard game for somebody like Kristi, who can play off somebody like that, to get clean looks.”

Second-seeded Atlanta threatened to pull away in the third quarter after Elizabeth Williams’s layup produced a 48-38 lead. But the Mystics, behind a small lineup with Powers at power forward, stormed back to take a 50-49 lead and trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter.

Delle Donne’s absence meant both sides were missing considerable star power.

The Dream played its eighth consecutive game without standout guard-forward Angel McCoughtry. The two-time WNBA scoring champion tore ligaments in her left knee Aug. 7 during the fourth quarter of a 109-100 win against the Las Vegas Aces, ending her season.

McCoughtry and Delle Donne played on the 2016 U.S. women’s team that won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics and are expected to do so again in 2020 in Tokyo. But it appears Team USA won’t have either player when it comes to Smith Center on Sept. 10 to face the Japanese national team in an exhibition game.

Without McCoughtry, Atlanta modified its attack to feature sharpshooting guards Tiffany Hayes, Renee Montgomery and Alex Bentley. Hayes and Bentley were particularly effective in the first two games of the series. Bentley, in fact, sealed Game 2 with a steal in the closing seconds to preserve a 78-75 win in which Delle Donne got hurt with just over three minutes to go as she dribbled toward the basket.

After Delle Donne planted her left foot, the knee bent awkwardly, and she collapsed beyond the baseline adjacent to the Dream bench, clutching her knee in visible distress.

Teammates Krystal Thomas and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough assisted Delle Donne to the visiting locker room at McCamish Pavilion, where she was able to jog lightly, thus providing at least a glimmer of optimism that the four-time all-star could be on the court Friday night.

Delle Donne underwent extensive examination, including an MRI exam, on Wednesday morning in the District, and those tests revealed no ligament damage, as initially feared.

She spent Thursday morning’s practice in the pool at Smith Center gently testing the sore joint and continued receiving treatment the rest of the afternoon and Friday.

Delle Donne received a standing ovation as she walked onto the Smith Center court, and she applauded back in acknowledgment. She stood under the basket during pregame drills and even dribbled a basketball with both hands, showing no noticeable limp.

As Delle Donne watched from her seat near the baseline, the Mystics opened the game with sloppy possessions, committing three turnovers and missing two field goal attempts in the first few minutes. They eventually settled down, scoring nine in a row to take their first lead, with Thibault going deep into his bench.

“Elena’s an amazing player,” Power said. “She’s a very elite player, and I think because she was out, not just me, everybody has to step up in every way. She brings a lot to the table.”

For a stretch in the second quarter, Thibault deployed a small lineup of Toliver, Powers, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt and rookies Myisha Hines-Allen and Atkins.

The lead went back-and-forth in the quarter, but the Dream scored the final four points to go ahead at halftime 37-34.

“I didn’t go into this going, ‘Ooh, sigh of relief, Delle Donne isn’t playing,’ because I think there’s a mentality when you lose someone that everybody else steps it up a little bit more,” Dream Coach Nicki Collen said. “In a great player’s absence, this league is too good not to have a bench that’s really going to step it up. It didn’t make it easy, because you knew they were going to scratch and claw.”