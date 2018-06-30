Natasha Cloud had the ball in her hands with 30 seconds left Saturday night, her team trailing the Phoenix Mercury by six points at home. As Cloud passed to guard Kristi Toliver, Toliver stepped aside and the ball careened out of bounds into Phoenix’s bench.

It was a sequence that neatly captured Washington’s night: The Mystics stayed close to the Mercury but were unable to overcome the Western Conference leaders in an 84-74 loss that included more than a few careless errors.

The Mystics had 12 turnovers and too many missed layups before 6,218 at Capital One Arena, a loss that snapped their four-game win streak. For the second game in a row, forward Elena Delle Donne carried Washington’s offense, this time racking up 27 points against a team with two of the best players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

“It felt like a couple times in a game there’d be a shift in momentum and we’d be coming back, like, ‘All right, we’re going to take the lead,’ and then something little would happen,” Delle Donne said. “We’d have a mental lapse, and they’re just too good for that. They’re a great team, and we were able to learn a lot and see that we can hang with them.”

For much of the game, the Mystics (10-6) did keep pace. Phoenix (13-5) arrived in Washington on the second half of a back-to-back, and the Mystics played some of their best defense of the season for periods against a much taller team.

They trailed the Mercury by only two rebounds, 41-39, a feat with the 6-foot-9 Griner patrolling the boards. And Cloud and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt stayed on Taurasi and held her to just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting — just as impressive an achievement, given the guard scored 25 points against the Indiana Fever on Friday and 27 points, including seven three-pointers, against New York on Tuesday.

Defense was a highlight, but the offense caused problems: They had too many missed buckets and miscues, and they desperately missed Toliver’s production. She scored 30 against Phoenix earlier this season, but this time the Mercury came prepared.

Toliver had just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting going up against taller defenders.

“Their whole game plan, basically, is to make sure that Delle Donne and Kristi don’t get good looks,” Coach Mike Thibault said. “Elena was able to get some of the looks, and part of it is her size. She can shoot over people. When Kristi’s being double-teamed and you’re a small guard, you’re basically forced to give it up to somebody else, and you have to hope other people make shots.”

Cloud had 10 points, and the only other scorer in double figures was guard Tayler Hill, who had 11.

Griner, meanwhile, racked up 24 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 23.

At the start of the game it was the Mystics, not Phoenix, who looked as if they had played the night before. Having to contend with one of the tallest frontcourts in the league — all three bigs are at least 6-4 — rattled Washington on defense. On offense, Delle Donne, who went No. 2 just behind Griner in the 2013 WNBA draft, carried the load alone as the Mystics made just four of their first 12 shots.

Getting 6-5 Krystal Thomas on the floor late in the first quarter helped. Thomas has two inches and about 40 pounds on starting center LaToya Sanders and was able to better contend with Griner physically. She and Tianna Hawkins helped shore up Washington’s defense, and it kept them in the game. The Mystics went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter and trailed 39-35 at halftime.

But Washington continued to shoot poorly through the third quarter (39.2 percent from the floor heading into the final period and just 17.6 percent from three), and it allowed Phoenix to maintain just enough of a cushion.

The other killer was turnovers. Washington had four in the third quarter, including a momentum-crushing giveaway by Hill at the end of the period. Thomas had put the Mystics within a bucket, trailing 57-54, and Phoenix missed on the other end, but Hill made a bad pass right to Yvonne Turner and Bonner turned it into a three-pointer.

The Mercury surged to a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and though the Mystics whittled the deficit to three with a minute left to play, Washington never had control.

The Mystics now get a few days off before returning to the gym to face New York, which they defeated Tuesday, on July 5.