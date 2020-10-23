The pay cut backdated to Oct. 1 was “in view of the substantial shortfall in the ECB’s revenue as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
England recently hosted tours by the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia, playing in mostly empty stadiums.
“We need to recognize that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time,” team director Ashley Giles said.
