“It is important to show solidarity to the Black community and to raise much needed awareness around the topics of equality and justice,” England captain Joe Root said in a statement. “The England players and management are unified in this approach and will use the platform of international cricket to fully support the objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists.
“The majority of us do not understand what individuals from BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) background have to go through when people make judgments because of the color of their skin. As a group, we are learning about this and educating ourselves.”
The first test starts on Wednesday in Southampton.
