“I am genuinely excited to be leading the test team for the tour of the Caribbean,” he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. “I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.
“Playing test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.
“I have spoken to (captain) Joe Root and (vice-captain) Ben Stokes and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.”
Collingwood played in 68 tests, 197 one-day internationals and 36 T20s for England.
The tour squad is due to be announced later this week. The first test in Antigua starts on March 1.
