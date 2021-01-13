Sinckler was cited and appeared before an online independent disciplinary hearing, which upheld a charge that he failed to respect the authority of a referee.
The 27-year-old Sinckler is free to play again on Feb. 9, making him available for the match against Italy at Twickenham in round two.
He apologized for the outburst straight after Saturday’s game, saying it was “not the example I want to be setting”.
