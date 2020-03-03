Vunipola wasn’t sick, and was not in camp as a precaution, the RFU added.
Travelers through areas with a high risk of COVID-19 have been told to stay home in isolation for 14 days to reduce the spread of infection, even if they do not have any symptoms.
Vunipola’s visit to Tonga for unspecified family reasons caused him to miss England’s defeat of Ireland on Feb. 23 at Twickenham.
As he was already assured of missing the Wales game, the required length of isolation will also likely prevent him from being available for England’s visit to Italy on March 14 in the last round of the Six Nations.
Ireland’s scheduled game against Italy in Dublin this Saturday was postponed because of the outbreak, but Six Nations officials said on Monday that all of the other matches were going ahead as planned.
