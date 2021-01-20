Jones and attack coach Simon Amor were identified as contacts and must isolate for 10 days in accordance with government guidelines.
If Jones and Amor test negative for the virus, they will be allowed to join up with the England squad on Jan. 28 — a day after the players meet up for the first time before the Six Nations.
The tournament starts Feb. 6, when England plays Scotland at Twickenham.
