Sinckler had appeared to be the main worry for England, with the prop practicing away from the main group this week because of tightness in his calf muscle. Farrell, the captain, has overcome a number of minor issues to start at center, while winger May has again shrugged off a hamstring problem that has been nagging him since the Australia game in the quarterfinals.
“It’s less about the volume of training this week,” England coach Eddie Jones said, “it’s more about sharpening the sword.”
England team: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.
