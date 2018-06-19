NOTTINGHAM, England — England extended its own record in one-day international cricket by 37 runs after smashing the highest-ever total of 481-6 against Australia in the third ODI on Tuesday.

No. 3 Alex Hales hit 16 fours and five sixes in reaching 147 off 92 balls, and opener Jonny Bairstow scored 139 — also off 92 deliveries — in his fourth ODI century in the last six games.

England, which leads the five-match series 2-0, scored 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016 at the same Trent Bridge ground.

Bairstow’s opening partner, Jason Roy, hammered 82 and missed out on a second successive century before captain Eoin Morgan hit England’s quickest ODI half-century with 67 off 30 deliveries.

Morgan, playing in his 180th ODI, became England’s all-time leading scorer in the 50-over format with 5,443 runs as he surpassed Ian Bell’s 5,416 runs.

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to field, but the decision backfired spectacularly. Seamer Andrew Tye finished on 0-100 off nine overs.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson took 3-92 when he dismissed Hales and Morgan off successive deliveries in his last over.

___

(This story has been corrected to show that Eoin Morgan is the leading England run scorer in ODIs with 5,443 runs.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.