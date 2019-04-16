FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, England’s Billy Vunipola in during the Six Nations international rugby match against Ireland at Twickenham stadium in London. Vunipola was formally warned about his future conduct by his club side Saracens on Monday April 15, 2019, after defending an anti-gay post published by Australia rugby star Israel Folau, “My intention was to express my belief in the word of God,” Vunipola said. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE/Associated Press)

LONDON — England has issued a formal warning to Billy Vunipola for defending an anti-gay Instagram post by Australia rugby player Israel Folau, and said the No. 8 regretted his comments.

Following a meeting with the player, the Rugby Football Union said Vunipola’s conduct was “prejudicial to the interests of the game” and that he understood he had caused “hurt and offense.”

The RFU says Vunipola was “reminded of his responsibilities as an England player and as an ambassador for the game, which values inclusivity and respect.”

Vunipola was also warned about his conduct by his English club, Saracens, on Monday, though he stopped short of offering an apology, saying his beliefs are “a source of great strength, comfort and guidance in my life.”

