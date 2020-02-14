Fortuin tried to flick the delivery over fine leg but was caught by Adil Rashid.

England made 204-7 to set South Africa a challenging target. Captain Quinton de Kock lashed 65 off 22 balls for South Africa, which finished on 202-7.

South Africa needed 15 off the last five balls and its hopes had apparently disappeared. But Dwaine Pretorius hit a six and a four off successive balls and the home team had a chance.

The key moment came off the second-to-last ball of the game when Curran had Pretorius out lbw with South Africa needing three from two balls.

Pretorius reviewed the decision, which was confirmed by fine margins.

South Africa won the first game by one run off the last ball.

The final T20, and the final match of England’s three-month tour, is on Sunday.

