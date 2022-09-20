England wins toss, elects to field in Twenty20 vs Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — England’s cricketers won the toss and elected to field on Tuesday in their first international in Pakistan for 17 years.

England is touring Pakistan for the seven-match Twenty20 series to build up for next month’s World Cup in Australia.

Moeen Ali is captaining the touring team in the country of his roots because Jos Buttler is still recovering from a calf injury and expected to feature in only one or two games in the series.