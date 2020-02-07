South Africa made one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin for his debut in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, leaving South Africa with two spinners in Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Rain delayed the toss by nearly two hours and the game has been reduced to 45 overs per side.
Lineups:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson.
