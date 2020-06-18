“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” has been English rugby’s anthem since the late 1980s. It is believed to have been originally composed by a slave in the United States in the 19th century and its lyrics are emblazoned around England’s national stadium, Twickenham.
England’s Rugby Football Union said it was “reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”
“The RFU has stated we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and grow awareness,” the governing body said in a statement.
“The ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ song has long been part of the culture of rugby and is sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or sensitivities.”
