Epicenter the 7-5 favorite for the Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Epicenter has been installed as the morning-line favorite for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course as he prepares to face the rivals who beat him in the first two legs of the Triple Crown.
Rich Strike, who won the Derby by three-quarters of a length, will go from the No. 2 position with jockey Sonny Leon aboard at 10-1 odds.
Early Voting is an 8-1 choice with jockey Jose Ortiz and will go off from post seven.
Cyberknife, winner of the $1 million Grade I Haskell Invitational, will be ridden by Florent Geroux and is the third choice at 7-2.
From the rail out, the field will be Cyberknife, Rich Strike, Ain’t Life Grand (20-1) with Tyler Gaffalione, Gilded Age (30-1) with Jorge Alvarado, Artorius (9-2) with Irad Ortiz, Epicenter, Early Voting, and Zandon (5-1) with Flavien Pratt.
Chad Brown, who leads the meeting with 31 wins, will saddle three of the eight entries — Artorius, Early Voting and Zandon.
