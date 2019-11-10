Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass against the Montreal Alouettes during first-half football game action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated Press November 10, 2019 at 7:35 PM ESTMONTREAL — Trevor Harris threw for 421 yards and a touchdown and the Edmonton Eskimos held off the Montreal Alouettes 37-29 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s East Division semifinal.Edmonton advanced to play at Hamilton next Sunday. The Tiger-Cats were a CFL-best 15-3.Appearing in his second game since Sept. 7, Harris completed his first 22 passes — one short of the CFL record held by Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli. Harris finished 36 of 39 with an interception.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy