ESPN+ reaches 2-year deal with women's pro hockey league

Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.
Entering its eighth season as North America’s only women’s professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal. The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.
In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.
