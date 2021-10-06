Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, issued a statement through the network apologizing for her comments.
“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” she said. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”
Steele, who said on the podcast that she identifies as biracial, also won’t be the host and moderator for this year’s espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.
Steele also recently tested positive for COVID-19 but it is not clear whether her absence from programming this week was also due to that.
“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies.”