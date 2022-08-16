ESPN's Stephen A Smith has memoir coming in January 2023

NEW YORK — Dallas Cowboy fans be warned: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has a memoir coming out next year.
“This book is a long time coming. Due to my fixation on privacy pertaining to my personal life, it took a lot of time, and a lot of prodding by loved ones, to finally get me to do this,” Smith said in a statement.
“But as I once told my Mom, ‘if I’m going to write a book, I’ll be damned if I’m holding back. I’m going to speak my truth, say what I have to say, just so everyone knows where I stand and why.’ I know I’ve done that in this book. I had to do so eventually. It was time. No matter the consequences.”