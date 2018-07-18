LOS ANGELES — Winners at the ESPY Awards presented Wednesday:
Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin
Female athlete: Chloe Kim
Olympic moment: Shaun White
Championship performance: Nick Foles
Breakthrough athlete: Donovan Mitchell
Game: U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team defeats Canada
Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints
Team: Houston Astros
College athlete: Baker Mayfield
Play: Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer-beater to win NCAA women’s basketball title
Record-breaking performance: Roger Federer
International men’s soccer player: Cristiano Ronaldo
International women’s soccer player: Sam Kerr
NFL player: Tom Brady
MLB player: Mike Trout
NHL player: Alex Ovechkin
Driver: Martin Truex Jr.
NBA player: LeBron James
WNBA player: Maya Moore
Fighter: Terence Crawford
Male golfer: Jordan Spieth
Female golfer: Sung-Hyun Park
Male Olympian: Shaun White
Female Olympian: Chloe Kim
Male tennis player: Roger Federer
Female tennis player: Sloane Stephens
Male action sports athlete: David Wise
Female action sports athlete: Chloe Kim
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Male athlete with a disability: Mike Schultz
Female athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby
Bowler: Rhino Page
MLS player: Nemanja Nikolic
NWSL player: Megan Rapinoe
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: women who spoke out against sexual abuse by former team doctor
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon
Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
