LOS ANGELES — Winners at the ESPY Awards presented Wednesday:

Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin

Female athlete: Chloe Kim

Olympic moment: Shaun White

Championship performance: Nick Foles

Breakthrough athlete: Donovan Mitchell

Game: U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team defeats Canada

Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints

Team: Houston Astros

College athlete: Baker Mayfield

Play: Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer-beater to win NCAA women’s basketball title

Record-breaking performance: Roger Federer

International men’s soccer player: Cristiano Ronaldo

International women’s soccer player: Sam Kerr

NFL player: Tom Brady

MLB player: Mike Trout

NHL player: Alex Ovechkin

Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

NBA player: LeBron James

WNBA player: Maya Moore

Fighter: Terence Crawford

Male golfer: Jordan Spieth

Female golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Male Olympian: Shaun White

Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Male tennis player: Roger Federer

Female tennis player: Sloane Stephens

Male action sports athlete: David Wise

Female action sports athlete: Chloe Kim

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Male athlete with a disability: Mike Schultz

Female athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby

Bowler: Rhino Page

MLS player: Nemanja Nikolic

NWSL player: Megan Rapinoe

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: women who spoke out against sexual abuse by former team doctor

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.