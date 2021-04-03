“He was going to get a good test today,” trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox said after his colt improved to 5-0 lifetime and 2-0 this year. “I was proud of what he was able to overcome.”
Ridden by Luis Saez, Essential Quality covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.50 and paid $3, $2.20 and $2.10.
Highly Motivated paid $3.40 and $2.80 for second and earned 40 points, while Rombauer paid $5.40 and got 20 points.
