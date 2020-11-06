Essential Quality also won last month’s Grade 1 Breeders Futurity at Keeneland.
With Luis Saez aboard, Essential Quality covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.09 and paid $9.40, $6.20 and $4.40.
Hot Rod Charlie returned $51.60 and $24 while Keepmeinmind paid $11.20 to show. Jackie’s Warrior faded to fourth.
Racing continues Saturday with nine stakes races including the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.