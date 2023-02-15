Ethiopia’s Girma sets indoor world record in 3,000m

Girma, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics , covered the distance in 7 minutes, 23.81 seconds at the World Athletics event.

“I was talking about this world record attempt for the past three days,” Girma said. “My brother is my coach. He told me I had it in me and of course I believed him. I felt really good in training and it was my best form ever plus the crowd was very supportive today. I hope the record stays for a long time.”