Lani Rutto of Kenya established the pace for the first 20 miles before falling back and placing fifth. Langat had the lead until Teshager made his move down the stretch to win by 40 seconds. Defending champion Elisha Barno was ninth.
Muriuki, 33, won with a personal best time of 2:29:57. It is her second marathon victory in three months after she won at Honolulu in December.
Muriuki was in control of the women’s race throughout and kept a strong pace. She eventually pulled away from Almaz Negede of Ethiopia with seven miles remaining to win by 3:01.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.