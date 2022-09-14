EuroLeague picks Bodiroga as new president, Glickman as CEO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BARCELONA — Dejan Bodiroga, a three-time EuroLeague champion during a stellar playing career, was announced Wednesday as the league’s new president and director. Also appointed Wednesday: Marshall Glickman, who will serve as the EuroLeague’s new CEO and is a past president of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They succeed the league’s founder, Jordi Bertomeu, who held the title of CEO for 22 years.

Bodiroga was a three-time Olympian for Serbia and Montenegro, helping that team win a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games — losing only to the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

He has since been a vice president of the Serbian Basketball Federation and was president of the Competition Commission of FIBA Europe.

Glickman — an Oregon native — has been a longtime advisor to the EuroLeague. The league said he “will serve a transitional role” while the league recruits a permanent CEO. He will focus on the league’s business interests, including potential expansion.

His father, Harry Glickman, was a founder of the Trail Blazers. Marshall Glickman resigned as president of that team in 1995.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article