European medalist runner tests positive for meldonium

MONACO — European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.
Abdelwahed’s case was announced three weeks after he finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the European track championships in Munich, Germany.
The AIU did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. He has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case gets prepared.
Abdelwahed placed 14th in the Olympic steeplechase last year in Tokyo.
