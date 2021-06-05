The ITA, which handles drug testing for the International Weightlifting Federation, alleged that Chumak was asked for a drug testing sample on May 6 and “refused to provide a sample, attempted to evade and bribe the Doping Control Officers that were conducting the testing mission.”
Chumak has been suspended until he faces a hearing on charges of using or attempting to use a banned substance, tampering with the anti-doping process and refusing to give a sample. His coach Mykhailo Matsokha is also suspended over the incident.
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.
Weightlifting has battled widespread steroid use for decades and has seen dozens of leading athletes suspended for doping offenses at the Olympics and other major events.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports