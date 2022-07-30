Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain — Remco Evenepoel won his second San Sebastián Classic on Saturday after he pulled away from the pack on the final climb.
Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later, and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium.
Yates finished sixth.
Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019.
He made his decisive move on the first-category pass over Erlaitz and was never caught on the way downhill to the finish line.
Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar had already been dropped from the peloton with around 60 kilometers left. The race came a week after he finished this year’s Tour in second place.
Evenepoel will participate in the Spanish Vuelta starting on Aug. 19.
