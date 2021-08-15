Kefu and three members of his family received knife wounds after a group of men allegedly broke into their home around 3 a.m. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Kefu is reported to be in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.
Queensland state police have two men in custody.
“Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured,” Queensland police said in a statement.
