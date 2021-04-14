Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins, a 1,500-meter gold medalist at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, said Baumann’s strong record in leadership roles at other organizations, including Sport New Zealand, played a major role in his appointment.
“He is highly regarded, not just within Swimming Australia, but with all our member organizations and impressed us with his vision for our sport,” Perkins said. “His current role means he already has an important strategic influence on the organization and we are very excited to see him transition into the CEO role.”
The announcement was made during the Australian national swim titles at the Gold Coast south of Brisbane.
