LANSING, Mich. — A trial was expected to get underway Monday for a former Michigan State gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators in connection with the sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The trial for Kathie Klages was set to start with jury selection in an Ingham County courtroom. Prosecutors have alleged that Klages, who resigned in 2017 after being suspended, denied she had been told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Specifically, she has denied allegations that former gymnast Larissa Boyce told her that Nassar abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16.