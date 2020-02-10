Klages was charged with two counts of lying to an officer: a felony and a misdemeanor. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and the misdemeanor up to two years.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes. More than 300 victims, mostly young women and girls, say he molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries.
