López turned himself in late Tuesday after his ex-partner, Andrea Ojeda, accused him of violence on Instagram and posted pictures of her bruised face.
Defense attorney Jaime Barceló didn’t directly address the charges, telling reporters only that there is a presumption of innocence and that allegations remain allegations until proven otherwise.
The former WBO featherweight champion was previously charged with domestic violence in 2015 after authorities accused him of hitting another partner in the face.