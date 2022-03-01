It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.
Velasquez was arrested hours later. What led to the shooting is still under investigation, police said.
Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.