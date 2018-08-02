FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Fusion players compete against the London Spitfire during the Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Overwatch League has announced that Atlanta will join the global, city-based esports circuit for its second season in 2019. The team will be managed by Atlanta Esports Ventures, a partnership between Cox Enterprises and Province, Inc. (Mary Altaffer, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Atlanta is set to add another expansion franchise — this time in esports.

The Overwatch League has announced that Atlanta will join the global, city-based esports circuit in 2019, its second season. The team will be managed by Atlanta Esports Ventures, a partnership between Cox Enterprises and Province Inc.

The league also announced a new franchise in Guangzhou, China, on Thursday. It plans to add four more franchises before next season, which would bring the total to 18.

The Overwatch League explored awarding Atlanta one of its 12 inaugural franchises but couldn’t find an ownership fit for the first season. The league is hoping to capture some of the same enthusiasm backing Atlanta United of the MLS. The soccer club has shattered nearly every MLS attendance record since joining the league in 2017.

