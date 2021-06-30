A: Schools won’t be paying their athletes anything -- it will be third parties -- but they do have oversight of their athletes’ NIL deals. Schools could also object to deals that conflict with existing agreements, i.e., an athlete endorsing a different brand of apparel than the one paying the school to wear its brand. In most cases, athletes won’t be allowed to display school marks or logos while making money off their own celebrity. Schools also cannot broker deals for their athletes, but many have reached agreements with brand facilitators to help educate their athletes. As for boosters, they cannot use NIL deals as recruiting inducements or to compensate an athlete based directly on performance.