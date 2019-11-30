Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest, .089 behind Verstappen’s time.

Bottas is starting the race from the back of the grid, regardless of how he does in qualifying, for making an extra engine-part change.

Red Bull’s Alexander Albon was fourth, ahead of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. local time to match race conditions for Sunday’s race, which finishes under floodlights.

