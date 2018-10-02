Penn State is stopping the use of helicopters to make announcements outside the football stadium after a state police chopper flew so low over an unruly tailgating crowd that it sent tents and other items flying.

A Penn State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday it won’t use a helicopter to make crowd announcements until the issue can be fully examined.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s also looking into a complaint about the incident that occurred before last weekend’s game against Ohio State.

Video of the helicopter posted on social media shows stunned responses by people on the ground.

Police say the pilot was trying to get low enough so people could hear a dispersal order, and increased altitude after seeing debris go flying.

