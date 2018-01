The Atlanta Falcons were going to have to answer two questions at some point in their return to the NFL postseason, so they may as well have not wasted any time. The game was going to ask it of them, in the wake of their calamitous squandering of a Super Bowl, whether they liked it or not: Did they have any backbone? And had they learned their lesson?

A 26-13 win on the road Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams was an affirmative response to both queries.

The Falcons existed this season as the butt of jokes, stumbling their way into the playoffs under a new offensive coordinator and engulfed by doubts. It will take more time and more victories for the sixth-seeded Falcons to no longer be known foremost as the team that blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, but their performance in the first round of the playoffs here against the upstart and previously explosive Los Angeles Rams provided a promising first step.

Playing the highest-scoring offense in the NFL on the road, in the Rams’ first playoff game in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 1979, the Falcons seized an early lead, let most of it slip away before halftime and then asserted themselves not with Hollywood glitz, but with teeth-grinding grit, squeezing the life out of the Rams’ season with pulverizing ball control, the welcome antithesis of how they played last year’s Super Bowl.

In the Super Bowl, the Falcons kept trying to outscore the New England Patriots even after they had taken a massive lead, leaving their defense helpless and breathless. Saturday night, they kept the reins on a tight game by controlling the ball. Through punishing runs and short passes, the Falcons possessed the ball for more than 37 minutes, including just more than 13 minutes in the third quarter. Their defense, fresh all night, suffocated the Rams, who averaged 29.9 points per game during the regular season.

The Falcons ascended last season with offensive fireworks and gaudy numbers. Saturday night, they were content to use the Rams’ mistakes — a pair of critical giveaways by second-year returner Pharoh Cooper — to build a lead and then protect it. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 106 yards rushing, but the more meaningful total was 32: the number of rushes they tallied.

Wide receiver Julio Jones gained 94 yards on nine catches, including the game-sealing touchdown, an eight-yard score on Matt Ryan’s nifty bloop throw while slipping near the goal line with less than six minutes remaining. The Falcons’ biggest star may have been 42-year-old kicker Matt Bryant, who booted four field goals, including a crucial 54-yarder near the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons, who needed a win in Week 17 to ensure passage into the playoffs, suddenly have a clear path back to the NFC title game, at least. The Falcons are favored next weekend in Philadelphia, playing a top-seeded Eagles team that was a shell of itself after quarterback Carson Wentz’s season-ending knee injury pushed Nick Foles into the starting spot.

The sweetest part of their victory, for the Falcons, may have been how they responded to the prospect of another collapse. The Falcons yielded 10 points in the final minutes of the second quarter, turning a possible runaway into a potential nail-biter. To start the second half, the Falcons unleashed a 16-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes. They had to settle for a field goal, but the drive tuckered the Rams’ defense and allowed them to take full control of the game, even if they only led 16-10.

During the regular season, the Rams authored the biggest turnaround in the NFL, going from 4-12 to NFC West champions under Sean McVay, a first-year coach. But something felt off all night. They had been crisp all season, and from the start the game was marked by sloppiness. At the coin toss, referee Ed Hochuli announced, “It is heads. Correction, it is tails. It is tails.” A marine layer left a slick film over jerseys, balls and the turf, leading all night to slipping players and dropped passes.

The Falcons built a lead on Rams miscues. Early in the first quarter, Matt Bosher drilled a 43-yard punt over midfield. Cooper approached the falling football apprehensively, like a small child encountering the ocean for the first time. As Cooper waffled, the ball deflected off the foot of teammate Blake Countess. After a scramble for the rolling ball, the Falcons recovered on the Los Angeles 17. But the Rams’ defense held, forcing a field goal that put Atlanta ahead 3-0.

Cooper’s continued misadventures would come at greater cost. After the Falcons kicked another field goal to make it 6-0, Cooper was stripped as he returned the kickoff, and Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael covered the ball at the Los Angeles 32. Eight plays later, Freeman plunged into the end zone, with a shoving assist from center Alex Mack, to put the Falcons ahead 13-0.

In their first playoff game since the 2004 season, the Rams trailed by two touchdowns and had more turnovers than first downs. Finally, whether shedding jitters or holding on to the ball, they started getting out of their own way. Todd Gurley sparked a drive with a 26-yard burst down the left sideline. Jared Goff capped the 79-yard march with a seed to Cooper Kupp in the back-left corner of the end zone, cutting the deficit to 13-7 with 2:34 left in the half.

They were not done. The Rams’ defensive line mauled Ryan, McVay wielded his timeouts, and the Rams got the ball back with enough time left to mount another drive — and, maybe more crucially, continue to right their offense. The Rams kicked a field goal to make it 13-10 at half.

At that point, questions surely flooded the Falcons’ locker room, if not their psyche. They will not disappear, not after one victory in the first round. But the Falcons showed they can take a punch, and they proved the capacity to play a clock-killing, grind-it-out style. The stain of the Super Bowl will not fade easily, but they’re still playing.