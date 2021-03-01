“We try to make a little delay because we really hope the situation can be better when it gets warmer. We are working now on a postponement,” Fasel said by phone from Europe. “We saw it last year with the virus as soon as the weather was warmer, maybe the restrictions will be different.”
The 10-team tournament is scheduled to be held in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia from April 7-17, a year after the event was canceled.
In an email to The AP, Hockey Canada issued a statement saying hosting the championship “remains a priority” without revealing whether the tournament’s start could be delayed.
“We will continue to take direction from the IIHF as it looks ahead to other spring championships throughout the 2020-21 season,” Hockey Canada said. “All our hockey, venue and event partners remain committed to finding a solution to host a successful world championship.”
Fasel’s comments came on the same day Hockey Canada opened a weeklong training camp in advance of the tournament. The camp features 35 players and runs through Saturday in Halifax.
Last month, Canada introduced strict COVID-19 protocols requiring those traveling into the country to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of arrival, and then spend two weeks in self-isolation.
