Tall Dark Stranger, the 1-2 favorite, is 3-for-3 this year, improving to 11 wins in 12 career starts.
Yannick Gingras was in the sulky for his second Pace win. Trainer Nancy Takter, the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter, got her first Pace victory.
The time was 1:47 2/5 for the mile.
Tall Dark Stranger paid $3, $2.10 and $2.10. Papi Rob Hanover returned $3.60 and $2.80. Allywag Hanover got third, paying $2.40 to show.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.