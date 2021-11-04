Keep an eye on: Corniche (5-2) is the best hope among the three entrants for embattled trainer Bob Baffert, who has won this race four times. The $1.5 million purchase in April is 2 for 2. The colt will need every bit of his abundant early speed to secure a reasonable trip from the outside slot. His jockey Mike Smith has built a Hall of Fame career on overcoming obstacles like this. Commandperformance (5-1) ran second to Jack Christopher in the one-mile Champagne and is still looking for his first win. The additional distance here could help him turn the tables.