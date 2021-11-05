Keep an eye on: Dr. Schivel (4-1) is the best local hope. He has won five in a row at Santa Anita and Del Mar, including a dominant win in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship last month despite a broken right rein. Firenze Fire (10-1) is best known as the horse that tried to savage Yaupon in the stretch run of the Forego Stakes at Saratoga. This is his fifth straight Breeders’ Cup appearance. He was third in this race last year.