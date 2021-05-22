Vallecilla sealed the victory for FC Cincinnati in the 86th minute with a header eight yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Ronald Matarrita.
Montreal outshot FC Cincinnati 7-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.
Kenneth Vermeer made two saves for FC Cincinnati. Clement Diop made one save for Montreal.
Both teams next play Saturday. FC Cincinnati hosts New England and Montreal visits Chicago.
